WASHINGTONVILLE — An historic cabin which had seemingly been hidden in plain sight for decades was celebrated Saturday as the Montour-DeLong Community Fair wrapped up.
A dedication ceremony was held at the fairgrounds for a 1780s log cabin which will now be part of the fair for generations to come.
The cabin was discovered in 2020 as contractors from Fares Farhat Construction, of Harrisburg, worked to level a former bar and hotel building, located along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The bar and hotel had been built on top of the cabin, and for decades no one knew it was there.
Fair President Bill Miller said the borough approached the fair, asking it to provide a home for the cabin. Eventually, the fair purchased the building for $1.
Once discovered, Miller noted that the cabin was taken apart piece by piece, with the logs being placed in storage.
Each day throughout fair week, the cabin was reassembled at the fairgrounds by contractors from Doolittle Construction, of Watsontown. While the reassembly has been substantially completed, the finishing touches are expected to be put in place over the next two weeks.
While the original structure was two stories, some of the logs were unable to be salvaged after it was discovered. As a result, the cabin was reassembled as a one-story building, but as close to the original design as possible.
The cabin is planned to serve as a museum at the fairgrounds, and will house exhibits appropriate to the region in the late 1700s.
Miller noted that the fair had to invest little into the project. It was primarily funded by a $70,000 state grant, $25,000 from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, approximately $25,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and $10,000 raised locally.
In order to preserve the logs, Miller said they will need to be sealed “every few years.”
The fair is accepting donations to cover the cost of the upkeep of the historic cabin. Checks can be sent to: Montour-DeLong Community Fair, P.O. Box 11, Washingtonville, PA 17784. “Cabin” should be written on the check memo line.
Those attending the dedication ceremony included Sen. John Gordner (R-27), Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau Executive Director David “Otto” Kurecian, Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski and councilman Frank Dombroski.
