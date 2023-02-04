WATSONTOWN — After a month back at home in Watsontown, Zane Kilgus recently prepared to travel back to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he’s a junior in the Equine Ranch Management program and a member of the college rodeo team. However, he had one final thing to do before traveling south again.
“Me and Westyn Hughes are putting on a clinic to help the next generation,” Kilgus said, of a Breakaway and Tie-Down Roping School that took place Jan. 28-29 at the Diamond 7 Ranch and Arena in Dillsburg. “There’s some kids with parents that have never rodeo’d or anything like that, so we can kind of help them get through the fundamentals. We can help them so they know right and wrong.”
Kilgus is very much a Pennsylvania cowboy with rodeo in his blood. He often competes in rodeo circuits alongside his dad and mom, Ned and DeNiess Kilgus, who he credits as having taught him everything he knows.
“They’ve helped me since I was a little kid. I look up to them all the time,” Kilgus said. “I usually call my dad when I’m at the rodeo to ask him about stuff. My mom too."
While Kilgus’s rodeo career found its footing in Pennsylvania, he has been a part of the Northeastern Oklahoma rodeo team for the past three years. Last year, he became his college’s first All-Around-Champion Cowboy competing in the Central Plains Region, and he won the aggregate at the First Frontier Circuit Finals in Harrisburg on January 12-14, 2023. He'll have his first college rodeo competition in mid-February in Manhattan, Kansas.
“Whenever I get done with school, I’m gonna try to make the NFR once or twice,” Kilgus said, speaking of his aspirations to compete in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
However, he’s also happy to just ride some horses and run some cattle. Embedded within Kilgus’ love of competition is a deep and abiding respect for the animals he works with.
Just days before leaving Watsontown to return to Oklahoma, he was outside on a crisp and unusually sunny winter morning, tending to a white horse named Jose.
“People think we’re harder on the animals than we are. All these animals get treated better than myself," Kilgus said, bathing Jose’s ankle in a cold stream of water before rubbing it down with a strong, anti-inflammatory liniment. “Without them, I can’t get any better. I’ve gotta have them to practice. If they’re not doing good then I can’t get better.”
As much as learning how to rope cattle and wrestle steers is a crucial component of competing in the rodeo, so too is understanding the importance of the relationship between a rider and their animals. Even though Kilgus is still a college student, his transition into teaching his own clinic makes perfect sense, particularly because he possesses such an understanding.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
