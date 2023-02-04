WATSONTOWN — After a month back at home in Watsontown, Zane Kilgus recently prepared to travel back to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he’s a junior in the Equine Ranch Management program and a member of the college rodeo team. However, he had one final thing to do before traveling south again.

“Me and Westyn Hughes are putting on a clinic to help the next generation,” Kilgus said, of a Breakaway and Tie-Down Roping School that took place Jan. 28-29 at the Diamond 7 Ranch and Arena in Dillsburg. “There’s some kids with parents that have never rodeo’d or anything like that, so we can kind of help them get through the fundamentals. We can help them so they know right and wrong.”

