MIFFLINBURG — Four Mifflinburg Area High School students will receive FFA Keystone Degrees Monday, Jan. 9, during the Mid-Winter FFA Convention, being held as part of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Jarod Armstrong, Mifflinburg FFA co-advisor, said the degrees will be presented to seniors Mary Walter, Jamie Hubler, Ethan Snook and Owen Snook.
Degree recipients must have: Either invested $1,000 or worked 300 unpaid hours as part of a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program; documented 25 hours of community service; and have been an active member of FFA, through planning and conducting events.
Walter, along with fellow Mifflinburg students Declan White and Laurel Ramsey will be participating in a live demonstration of making dairy products at noon Jan. 9 at the Lancaster Farming Stage in the Giant Expo Hall.
Freshman FFA member Ben Diehl will be receiving his FFA jacket during the farm show, while junior Rhys Klingler will be showing swine. Justin Hook, a recent Mifflinburg graduate, will be showing sheep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.