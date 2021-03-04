LEWISBURG — A partnership of Moms Demand Action and Bucknell University recently announced a webinar to discuss how people of faith may serve as advocates to prevent gun violence.
“Faith in Action, Christians and Gun Violence Prevention,” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 via the Zoom platform. It will feature the Roman Catholic chaplain, two pastors and a member of the Religious Society of Friends. Visitors will be welcome to reflect on their own faith and its role in ending gun violence.
Becky Perez, Central Susquehanna Valley event coordinator for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, has observed strong local support for Second Amendment firearm rights. Reconciling that support with belief systems which promote being “my brother’s keeper” was a big question.
“How do we reconcile that when it comes to increased incidents of gun violence?” Perez asked. “Gun violence takes on different characteristics in different areas. Rural gun violence tends to show up more as suicide and domestic violence. And tragically, situations where children are unsupervised and there are firearms accidents.”
The Rev. Father Michael Rothan, Roman Catholic chaplain at Bucknell University, the Rev. Carrie Call Ph.D. (United Church of Christ), the Rev. Don Gaffney (Disciples of Christ) and Peter Murchison will each tell their stories. Murchison, a member of the Bucknell Class of 1973, is also a member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).
Perez anticipated Rothan, a gun owner, would bring especially interesting comment to the discussion.
Lauren Peck, Moms Demand Action team leader, noted Murchison has dedicated much of his adult life to gun violence prevention and advocacy. A nephew of his was killed in 2012 in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. Gaffney, now of the Pittsburgh area, grew up in Newtown, Conn., and attended Sandy Hook.
No non-Christian representatives would be on the panel, Perez said, but the questions raised would be relevant to people of any faith or secular humanists.
“Certainly no one is excluded from participating,” Perez noted. “But as we thought about designing this event, it was about how do we reach out to faith communities in this area which are primarily Christian.”
Peck said conversation with Murchison about his faith and his advocacy led to almost “organic” growth of the event.
“Each of our panelists has a person story or connection to being impacted by gun violence,” Peck said. “Whether it is (Murchison) or Father Rothan through his ministry of counseling and caring for people who have been impacted by firearms suicide.”
Coming out of the webinar, Perez hoped local clergy would ask questions when they counsel families.
“Are there firearms in your household and are they secured?” Perez said of a timely question. “So many times when pastors are working with families in crisis with mental health issues, just asking that question could prevent a trauma or tragedy.”
Perez also hoped the Moms Demand Action group would be invited to churches so that Be SMART, their safe firearms storage program, could be introduced.
Peck said rural populations may not have the same frequency of violent headlines as urban areas, but said it is a real problem and an opportunity for clergy to provide wise counsel.
The university has provided technical and financial support for the event, also co-sponsored by the Mellon Grant for Confounding Problems in the Public Humanities and Arts.
