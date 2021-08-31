Bruce Hezlep, a master firefighter and training officer for Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, tries to imagine what it was like for his selfless “brothers” who risked their lives 20 years ago at the World Trade Center in New York City.
First responders display World Trade Center steel, honor sacrifices of their ‘brothers’ on Sept. 11
- By Kimani Krienke Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
“I certainly don’t think I could’ve done what they did,” he said.
With each year that passes, Hezlep fears that more people forget the sacrifice of firefighters and other first responders on Sept. 11, 2001. To make sure Butler County residents don’t forget, he and other Cranberry firefighters worked to create a memorial featuring a piece of steel from the Twin Towers and Ground Zero.
“The whole idea is to educate the kids who weren’t alive to see it happen,” Hezlep said.
Beginning in 2010, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spearheaded a program to donate more than 2,600 artifacts from 9/11 and the World Trade Center. Nearly 1,900 are pieces of twisted steel that were distributed to groups in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries.
Firefighters and others in seven local communities — Cranberry, Robinson, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Munhall, White Oak and Lower Burrell — were among those who requested and received pieces to honor those who died when two planes hijacked by terrorists crashed into the trade center’s twin towers.
“The distribution program began in 2010 as a way for the agency to find permanent homes for the pieces of building steel, vehicles, PATH cars and other objects it recovered from the World Trade Center site days after the 9/11 attacks,” the Port Authority said.
For eight years prior, the pieces sat untouched in a hangar at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Hangar 17 and Port Authority consultant Art Preservation Services stored and preserved them until they found new homes.
“These artifacts have been treated with dignity and respect, and we’re pleased that so many groups came forward to be part of this important program,” said Port Authority Superintendent of Police Michael Fedorko.
Mailed memorial
Everyone who is old enough to remember 9/11 has a story for where they were and what they were doing on the day when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives as planes crashed in New York City; Arlington, Va.; and near Shanksville, Somerset County. Michael Nemec, the chief for Robinson Emergency Medical Services, said 9/11 was a very difficult day for him as a public safety worker.
“A lot of public safety [people] lost their lives that day doing their normal jobs,” he said.
When he and other EMS workers heard that steel from the Twin Towers was available, they quickly sent a letter about how they planned to display it in Robinson. Six to eight months passed with no response. Sandra McGuire, the assistant chief, described the feeling as, “If we get it, great. If not, we understand.”
The station received a package in the mail unexpectedly.
“[There were] no emails, no receipts of the letter,” McGuire said. “It was kind of exciting, like, look at what we received in the mail today.”
Robinson EMS had requested a large piece for outdoor display, but the group changed plans to a make the most of the small twisted piece of steel it received by mail. It’s displayed inside the station along with an American flag that was flown by America’s 9/11 Foundation at each of the crash sites. And there is one more reminder, a living one.
To further reflect how much 9/11 means here, the Robinson EMS named its wilderness search and rescue dog Sirius after the only K-9 that died on duty that day in New York.
When the first plane struck the North Tower, Port Authority Sgt. David Lim and Sirius, his explosive detector dog, were in their South Tower basement office. Lim put the 4-year-old yellow Labrador retriever in his kennel so he could investigate the damage in the other tower. It was the last time he saw his partner alive.
The South Tower collapsed first, followed by the North Tower. Lim, who was on the fourth floor, was buried with six firefighters until he was rescued five hours later. Lim was finally able to return to claim Sirius’ remains in January 2002. Over 400 people and 100 K-9 teams attended the dog’s memorial service in April 2002 at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.
Rewarding process
Jeff Berneburg, who was then assistant chief of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, made the formal request for a piece of World Trade Center steel. Hezlep said recipients had to make the commitment to share the artifact with the public. The firefighters decided to set the piece of steel on a granite replica of the Twin Towers and Ground Zero. Nearby would be a granite marker bearing a timeline of events from the day and etched photos of firefighters.
“I wanted people to walk up to it and touch it and feel it,” Hezlep said.
After the design was approved and the steel was picked up in New York by Hezlep, his young son and Berneburg, fundraising for the memorial began. Through a golf outing, support from local businesses and children in nearby schools, $50,000 was raised.
“It was emotional and heartwarming to see the amount of support we received,” Hezlep said.
The memorial was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2012, and will remain a point of pride forever, he said.
Honoring with steel
Groups that received 9/11 steel host a variety of services to mark the anniversary. The American Legion, Post 868, in Lower Burrell holds a solemn commemoration every Sept. 11.
For the 20th anniversary, some are planning bigger events. Nick Sohyda, chief of the Mt. Lebanon Fire Department, said the station is planning to have a 45-minute service that ends with a silent 1-mile walk through Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Moon Township Volunteer Fire Company made its piece of steel part of its Memorial Garden. Each year on Memorial Day, a service is held there to “pay tribute to all of our members that have passed away,” said Ron K. Faherty, president of the volunteer fire company.
Other communities with 9/11 steel are Munhall Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 and Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company in White Oak. They appear on an interactive map created by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. To find memorials with steel pieces from the Port Authority’s program, access the map at registries.911memorial.org.
Many recipients said they wanted relics from the World Trade Center to make sure future generations never forget the sacrifices of public safety workers and others on that day.
“I want them to realize how precious life is and how easily it can be taken away,” Nemec said.
