WINFIELD — Lying in a hospital bed with a broken back, Nate Rocuskie turned to Instagram to pass the time. It was there that he saw a video of Aaron Fotheringham — an extreme wheelchair athlete more commonly known as Aaron Wheelz — successfully performing a double backflip in his wheelchair. This got him thinking.
“I’m laying there in the hospital and thought, I could probably do that,” said Rocuskie.
Rocuskie, who grew up in New Columbia and now lives in Winfield with his wife, Savannah, has been involved in extreme sports since he was just a kid. In elementary school, he casually took up skateboarding with his friends before it evolved into a central part of his way of life.
“Next thing you know we’re skating around everywhere. That was our transportation,” said Rocuskie. “But I was way more into motocross. When I was young I was ranked nationally. I had Pennsylvania state titles. I had a lot of sponsors and support.”
When Rocuskie was just a 17-year-old National Honor Society student at Milton Area High School, tragedy struck. While practicing for a motocross competition near New Columbia, he broke his back, leaving him paralyzed from the belly button down. It was the kind of injury that had the potential to end his participation in motocross and extreme sports altogether.
However, for Rocuskie, he also found the potential to begin again, as a WCMX athlete.
Invented by Aaron Wheelz — who was born with spina bifida, a spinal cord defect that prevented him from walking — WCMX is a mash-up of wheelchair and BMX, in which wheelchair athletes perform tricks most commonly found in skateboarding and bicycle motocross. What makes the sport of WCMX possible is a combination of human ambition and mechanical expertise.
“The difference between a WCMX chair and an everyday chair is the style of it. First off, we build the WCMX chairs to absorb an impact because we’re jumping off stuff and we’re falling a lot,” said Rocuskie. “We fabricate mountain bike shocks under the rear. We modify our chairs up as much as we can.”
To help get started on his own WCMX journey, Rocuskie turned to Jonathan Stark of Fatboy Fabrications, “one of the godfathers of the sport.”
Once he had his modified chair, the kind that could handle dropping in on ramps and landing tricks, Rocuskie set his mind to accomplishing the fabled double backflip. He trained at Camp Woodward, a renowned extreme sports summer camp just north of Bald Eagle State Forest.
“I landed my first backflip really quick. It was a huge rush to me. I did it in front of a lot of people,” said Rocuskie. “It was always in the back of my head, double flip double flip.
“It took about six months of just prepping. I did it 50 more times that six months just in the foam pit.”
Eventually, he landed it. The success of that particular trick was really only the beginning of how WCMX would shape his life, not only as an athlete, but as a person.
“Now I use my WCMX chair as an everyday chair. It’s basically like having a skateboard strapped to you at all times. That’s how I look at it,” he said. “I’m a crazy little guy, you know. I like to jump off the curb if I see it.”
The next proverbial curb that Rocuskie planned to jump off involved his return to one of his original loves, the very thing that had landed him in the hospital in the first place: motocross.
“I now have an adaptive motocross bike that cages me in. It’s all hand controlled. I raced with Travis Pastrana. He hosts this pretty cool event near Pittsburgh and he invited all the adaptive guys, we call it,” Rocuskie said.
One of the things Rocuskie found as a WCMX and adaptive athlete is that modified chairs and bikes have to be custom built for each user, with specific modifications often being tailored toward specific injuries. Partly out of passion and partly out of necessity, Rocuskie realized that he would not only have to learn the ins and outs of performance, but also the finer points of how to construct the very equipment that allowed him to compete.
“I got more into welding as wheelchairs started to break. I was getting tired of going to my friend's house,” said Rocuskie. “I’m learning each and every day at my job and getting paid for it. I know I’m able to build a chair now. We’re going to get there.
“I’m a welder and a fabricator and I want to be able to build these for people one day and make it a lot more accessible. I want to be a big ambassador to this community.”
In his time as a WCMX athlete, Rocuskie has traveled across the U.S. to perform at different venues, including Mountain Dew’s Dew Tour, which was held in Des Moines, Iowa, one year ago.
It was there that Rocuskie completed the street course in a WCMX exhibition event. Now, he has his eyes on Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero Contest.
“Basically the contest is a chance to go ride with Tony Hawk in San Diego at his private resort at his skate park. And there’s $10,000 cash on top of it,” said Rocuskie, noting that he has made it to the quarter-final round in a contest that originally started out with thousands of people.
Votes can be cast for Rocuskie daily at https://skateparkhero.org/2023/nathan-rocuskie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.