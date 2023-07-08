WINFIELD — Lying in a hospital bed with a broken back, Nate Rocuskie turned to Instagram to pass the time. It was there that he saw a video of Aaron Fotheringham — an extreme wheelchair athlete more commonly known as Aaron Wheelz — successfully performing a double backflip in his wheelchair. This got him thinking.

“I’m laying there in the hospital and thought, I could probably do that,” said Rocuskie.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.