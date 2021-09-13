Northumberland County Sentences
• Heather Rodgers, 25, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for unauthorized use of a vehicle; 9 days (time served) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance; 22 days (time served) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for an additional count of possessing a controlled substance.
• Daniel Reynolds, 44, of Montgomery, 6 to 12 months in county jail, 13 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Timothy Jindra, 47, of Shamokin, 6 to 12 months in county jail, 28 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Gregory Kerstetter, 56, of Coal Township, 9 days (time served to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Justin Young, 31, of Montandon, 4 to 12 months in county jail, 62 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Vincent Kleman, 61, of Locust Gap, 1 to 6 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
• Stormie Birster, 29, of Shamokin, 6 to 12 months in county jail, 57 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Sean Best, 30, of Coal Township, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that expires Jan. 8, 2022, fines, fees and costs for criminal use of a communication facility; same sentence for an additional count of criminal use of a communication facility.
• Tyler Jeffrey, 21, of Coal Township, expiration of minimum sentence in county jail, approval of parole application, 63 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Jesse Davis, 23, of Lewisburg, probation revoked and reinstated as previously imposed, fines, fees and costs for simple assault.
• Todd Gerace, 46, of Mount Carmel, probation revoked and reinstated as previously imposed, fines, fees and costs for simple assault.
• Travis Hauck, 33, of Danville, two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; two months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for being a habitual offender.
• Clarence Sponenberg, 38, of Kulpmont, $25 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking; $25 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Storm Brown, 26, of Northumberland, $1,500 fine plus costs, 12-month driver’s license suspension for DUI.
• Nathan Yucha, 36, of Excelsior, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tina Swartz, 55, of Watsontown, $1,000 fine plus costs for ethnic intimidation.
• Nickolas Trotter, 23, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Terrance Biccum, 54, of Milton, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $25 fine for receiving stolen property.
Watsontown Police Department Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Farid H. Stewart, 44, of Watsontown, allegedly subjected a teen to unwanted physical contact and was charged with harassment.
The alleged incident occurred at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 along the 10 block of Main Street in the borough. Stewart allegedly ran his hand up the arm of the 17 year old, touched her collar and grabbed her wrist when she attempted to walk away.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Erik Stroble, 35, of Hughesville, allegedly sent several unwanted text messages to a victim, and did so after police warned him not to.
Police said the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 along the 200 block of East Eighth Street in the borough. Stroble allegedly used obscene language in the texts.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A 16 year old allegedly threatened another person at 9 p.m. Sept. 9.
The juvenile, a boy, was charged.
Harassment/stalking
WATSONTOWN — Police charged a 51-year-old Unityville man after he allegedly sent numerous threatening text messages and voicemails at inconvenient hours.
The alleged incident occurred at 6 a.m. Aug. 29. Rodney L. Minier Jr. was charged with harassment and stalking after he allegedly attempted to contact a female at her residence.
State Police At Milton DUI
MILTON — A 65-year-old Watsontown man was charged after troopers stopped his 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.
Wayne Croll was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the stop.
DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was charged after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that was in drive.
The incident was reported at 2:23 a.m. July 25 along Comfort and Bedrock roads, Point Township, Northumberland County. Thomas Miller, 38, was charged with DUI and related traffic offenses, police noted. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a two-vehicle crash at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 7 along Route 54, east of Beaver Run Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Thomas P. Morgan, 32, of Hughesville, was traveling west in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze when it rearended a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Justin W. Titman, 32, of Bloomsburg, police reported. The Ram had stopped for a school bus with its light on, police said. Morgan will be cited with careless driving, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
HARTLETON — A Red Lion woman sustained an unspecified injury following a two-vehicle crash at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 5 along Main Street in front of Dollar General, Hartleton, Union County.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Ashley L. Lloyd, 33, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east when it entered the westbound lane and struck the front of a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Valicia A. Garrett, 58, of Red Lion, as the Toyota waited to make a turn. All were belted. Garrett sustained an unspecified injury, according to police.
Lloyd will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Milton man was arrested after he allegedly struck a 34-year-old Milton woman several times during a domestic.
The incident was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sept. 3 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The woman was found to have an active warrant, and was taken into custody, police noted.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone cut the log on a storage unit and stole several items.
The incident was reported between noon Aug. 25 and 4 p.m. Sept. 10 along Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Stolen items included a Rubbermaid container valued at $10, potpourri vase night lights valued at $210, a microwave valued at $50, Budweiser beer stein valued at $500, black iron parlor chair valued at $20 and a padlock valued at $20.
Burglary
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into an unoccupied residence and barn and took several items, police reported.
The incident was reported at noon Aug. 10 along Strawberry Ridge Road, Derry Township, Montour County. The property belongs to a 71-year-old Dover man and a 67-year-old Olney, Md. woman. A Wheel Horse riding mower valued at $2,800, generator valued at $100 and pressure washer valued at $50 were taken, police reported.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed a garage and stole a Wenzhou Kazuma four wheeler, police reported.
The incident was reported between 6 p.m. Sept. 2 and 4:52 p.m. Sept. 6 along Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The vehicle, valued at $350, belongs to a 64-year-old Turbotville man, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft from a motor vehicle
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Someone caused damage to the exterior of the Hilltop Bar and Grill Restaurant, cute a phone wire and pulled apart a power meter base, police reported.
The incident was reported at 4:19 a.m. Sept. 8 along Liberty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County. A key belonging to a company van was also removed from inside an unsecured vehicle.
Video surveillance was available, but appears to have been damaged during the course of the alleged incident. Damages were estimated at $340.
Theft from a motor vehicle
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 Ford at a business at 8220 Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
The incident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Sept. 8. A Ford catalytic converter valued at $200 was stolen, police noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two suspects took an off-road utility vehicle belonging to a 47-year-old Watsontown woman.
An investigation is ongoing. The vehicle is a 2018 Honda, green in color.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an unemployment scam at 12:21 p.m. Sept. 7 along Peachwood Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 42-year-old Lewisburg man was victimized.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An unemployment scam resulted in the loss of $550 for a 58-year-old White Deer woman, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 along Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Retail theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Brownsville woman allegedly stole merchandise totaling $23.90 from a Dollar General.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 8 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — The rear driver’s side window of a 2012 Mazda 3 was damaged while parked at Dollar General.
The incident was reported between 1-9 p.m. Sept. 11 at 5180 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Damage to the vehicle, belonging to Natasha Buss, 38, of Milton, was estimated at $150.
