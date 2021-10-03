WILLIAMSPORT — A veterans tribute event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Community Theater League, 100 W. Third St., Williamsport.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature an expert on military bugle calls, Jari Villanueva. Williamsport’s Repasz Band will be performing before Villanueva’s presentation.
Villanueva retired from the United States Air Force where he spent 23 years with The USAF Band in Washington, D.C. He was the non-commissioned officer in charge of The USAF Band’s State Funeral Plans and was the NCOIC of the command post at Andrews AFB, which oversaw the arrival and departure ceremonies for the late Presidents Reagan and Ford.
As a ceremonial trumpeter, Villanueva participated in more than 5,000 ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, served as an assistant drum major leading The USAF Ceremonial Brass in funerals at Arlington.
To make a free reservation to attend, please contact Carissa Zysset at Hudock Capital by calling 866-855-0569, or by emailing czysset@hudockcapital.com.
