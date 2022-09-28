Julie Fowlis to perform at Weis Center

Julie Fowlis

 Provided by Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Weis Center Concert Hall.

Patrons are encouraged to come early for pre-performance music by Sara R. Scott from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. She performs acoustic music on guitar ranging in style and influence from Celtic to Americana, keeping an eclectic and ethereal folk sound.

