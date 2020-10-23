WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming County commissioners recently awarded $3,010,200 in COVID-19 relief funds to school districts.
Districts were eligible to receive $200 per student to assist them with COVID-19 expenses. Eligible expenses include student laptops for remote learning, personal protective equipment for students and other items.
Allotments went to Canton ($16,200), East Lycoming ($329,200), Jersey Shore ($328,600), Loyalsock ($317,000), Montgomery ($187,200), Montoursville ($386,600), Muncy ($196,800), South Williamsport ($248,800), Southern Tioga ($29,400), Williamsport ($966,400) and Wellsboro ($4,000).
Lycoming County received a $10.2 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES) through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The funds do not have to be repaid and can be used for eligible costs from March 1 to Dec. 30 to cover costs associated with providing distance learning or for in-person learning associated with meeting Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is assisted the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.
For more information, contact the Lycoming County Department of Planning and Community Development at Covidrelief@lyco.org or 570-320-2130.
