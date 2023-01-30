LEWISBURG — "Three Healthy Habits for Good Citizenship in Polarized Times" will be presented online by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Zoom session will be held at noon, with the online room opening at 11:30 a.m.
The program will be presented by Amelia J. Uelmen, esquire.
The program will offer ways to foster understanding across deep divides that are designed to help to heal polarization and allow for a positive political dialogue.
Uelmen is a lecturer at Georgetown Law School and is a senior research fellow at the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs.
All participants must pre-register to get the meeting link and login details by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com no later than Sunday, Feb. 19.
Participants will be able to submit questions in the chat function, but will be muted and unable to interact directly with the speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.