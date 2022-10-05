BOALSBURG — Maj. Gen. John Gronski (Ret.) will present "Battle of the Huertgen Forest — The Attack on Schmidt" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
Gronski will explore the battle using primary source research and the unique perspective as a former combat commander. The presentation will be a balance of images, lecture, and discussion about lessons learned in relation is US military doctrine and leadership.
An emphasis on the 28th Infantry Division’s involvement in this battle will play a prominent role.
Gronski retired from the United States Army and Pennsylvania Army National Guard after 40 years of service to our country in 2019. His last assignment was as the U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for the National Guard, and before that he served as the commanding general of the 28th Infantry Division.
Shortly after 9/11, Gronski, as commander of 55th Brigade, deployed with 2,000 Pennsylvania National Guardsmen to the central region of Europe to conduct force protection operations. In 2005 and 2006, he commanded 2nd Brigade 28th Infantry Division consisting of over 5,000 Soldiers and Marines, conducting combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq.
Gronski is a graduate of numerous Army schools, including the United States Army War College, the Infantry Officer Advanced Course, Ranger School, and Airborne School. His awards include the Army Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star, and Iraq Campaign Medal.
