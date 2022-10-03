LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical, a comprehensive program that assists patients and their families with physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may accompany a life-limiting illness, was recently awarded the 5-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The rating is part of CMS’ Hospice Compare program that gathers data to assist families in choosing a hospice program for loved ones. The data is compiled from family and caregiver surveys.

