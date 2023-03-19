NEW COLUMBIA — Union County Bridge No. 9 — located on Gray Hill Road over White Deer Creek in White Deer Township — will be closed for an extended period of time starting April 6.
The closure is required so the existing bridge can undergo a rehabilitation. During the closure, the traveling public is advised to follow the posted detour.
