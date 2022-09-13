Superintendent: No students injured in bus crash

MILTON — Forty-five students escaped injury after the school bus they were riding in collided with a car Tuesday morning, according to Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Elementary School roads, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Bickhart said the bus was transporting students to nearby Baugher Elementary School, with some fifth graders on board who were en route to White Deer Elementary School.
Bickhart confirmed that no students were injured. He said the bus driver was uninjured, and believes the driver of the car was also not transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to Bickhart, the students were checked by emergency medical technicians and school staff.
"We had administrators on scene immediately, so that's positive," he said. "We had our principal Mr. (David) Slater, our Business Manager Mr. (Derrek) Fink, who was dropping his own child off (at school).
"Two of our three school resources officers were on site as well, to support the kids."
Bickhart said the district worked with Pennsylvania State Police to account for all children on the bus. District staff spent time Tuesday morning calling the parents of children who were on the bus to alert them to what had occurred.
Bickhart expressed thanks to those who responded to the incident.
"We're grateful to the local first responders, who were there immediately, it was a team approach," he said.
Pennsylvania State Police had not issued a report on the crash as of press time.
Along with state police, the Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
