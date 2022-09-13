Superintendent: No students injured in bus crash

Firefighters from Turbot Township work on the scene of a crash which occurred at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Broadway and Elementary School roads, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A school bus was involved in the crash, with the district indicating no students were injured.

 Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal

MILTON — Forty-five students escaped injury after the school bus they were riding in collided with a car Tuesday morning, according to Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. 

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Elementary School roads, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Bickhart said the bus was transporting students to nearby Baugher Elementary School, with some fifth graders on board who were en route to White Deer Elementary School.

