LEWISBURG — A 44-year-old Lewisburg man who served as assistant general manager at Country Cupboard admitted to thefts stemming from allegations he stole over $85,000 through credit card refunds, cash theft and misuse of company credit cards over the course of more than four years.
State Police at Milton said Andrew Charles Gemberling is facing charges of theft and related charges and has been released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Country Cupboard Inn Best Western, 7701 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, contacted state police after its credit card service provider reported suspicious activity common with internal thefts, according to Tpr. Scott Carl. An internal investigation revealed fraudulent refunds were being made by Gemberling into his personal bank account.
Records dating back to March 2018 showed $32,887 was stolen. Carl said Gemberling confessed to the thefts during a Dec. 14 interview, and admitted the thefts date back three to five years. Gemberling also allegedly admitted to stealing cash from the front desk drawer.
Through interviews and an investigation of records dating back to August 2016, Carl said Gemberling had stolen $55,976.88 through fraudulent credit card refunds, $27,929.20 in cash thefts and $1,741.18 in misuse of company credit cards. The total thefts amounted to $85,647.26, Carl noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2
