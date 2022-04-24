MIFFLINBURG — The owner of Olde Soul Trading Company believes her year-old business has plenty of unique qualities.
"In about a 100-mile radius, we are the only co-op with over 90% occupancy," said Miranda Swartzlander. "We are full and there is always something different."
Swartzlander said the co-op arrangement involves vendors who rent by the month. They also volunteer their time to keep the 145 E. Chestnut St. location tidy and functioning smoothly.
Olde Soul, which celebrated its one-year anniversary on April 1, has also developed a range of offerings.
"You have everything from antiques to farmhouse to new furniture," Swartzlander said. "I do try to keep everybody local. A lot of the furniture is made right here in Mifflinburg."
Prior to opening Olde Soul, the Lewisburg native was in co-ops before taking advantage of an opportunity which came her way.
"I love it," Swartzlander added of her venture. "It keeps growing."
Swartzlander said they try to bring something special in on weekends such as flower sales. A large covered area is used for the special attractions. Classes, such as painting and furniture, were also being offered.
A recent meet the vendors night was eagerly anticipated. Swartzlander said there are plans in the works for a ladies night.
