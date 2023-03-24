SUNBURY — A number of municipal and school board seats are up for grabs in Pennsylvania’s May 16 Municipal Primary.
The Northumberland County Elections Office recently released a list of candidates who have filed in the county to have their names on the ballot for the election.
In the Milton Area School District, Republican incumbent Joel Harris is the only candidate whose name will appear on the ballot for a seat representing Region 1.
However, four candidates will be on the ballot for two open seats representing Region 2. Incumbent Republican Christine Rantz, the current board president, is seeking re-election. Member Lindsay Kessler is not.
Three new challengers are seeking seats representing Region 2: Republicans Anthony Beachel and Jason Radel, along with Amy Waldron, who has cross filed as a Democrat and Republican.
Seeking a seat representing Region 3 are Republican Paul Beachel Jr. and former board member Kevin Fry, who has cross filed as a Republican and a Democrat.
Current Region 3 representatives Andrew Frederick and Eric Moser did not file to run for re-election in Northumberland County, according to paperwork provided by the county.
However, Moser’s name will appear on the ballot as he filed in Union County. According to that county’s election office, by filing in one county his name will appear on the ballot in the other as the region encompasses both Union and Northumberland counties.
Like Moser, Republican Amy Hoey also filed as a Region 3 candidate in Union County, and will have her name appear on the ballot in both counties.
In the Warrior Run School District, several names will appear on the ballot for board seats up for election.
Incumbent board President Doug Whitmoyer, a Republican, is seeking re-election representing Region 2. Jennifer Rempe has cross filed as a Republican and a Democrat to represent Region 2.
In Region 1, board Vice President Tamara Hoffman and newcomer Miranda Bailey will be on the ballot as Republicans, seeking two open seats. Current board member Gail Foreman is not seeking re-election.
Two seats are also up for grabs representing Region 3. Incumbent Linda Shupp has cross filed as a Republican and Democrat. Lisa Miller has also cross filed in Region 3. Aaron Milheim will appear on the ballot as a Republican candidate in the region.
Current Region 3 board member Danelle Reinsburrow is not seeking re-election.
In Milton Borough, incumbent Republicans Jamie Walker and Dale Pfeil are the only candidates who will be on the ballot for two seats representing Ward 2 on borough council.
In Ward 3, Republican Kevin Scheimreif will be the lone candidate on the ballot for a seat currently held by John Pfeil. He did not file a petition for re-election, according to information provided by the county.
In Ward 4, incumbent Republicans Cindy Fawess and Jennifer Mabus will be the only candidates on the ballot for two open seats.
Charles Swartz, also a Republican incumbent, is the only candidate for a seat representing Ward 5.
No candidates are expected to be on the ballot for a seat currently held by council Vice President Joe Moralez.
In Watsontown, incumbent Republicans Fred Merrill, Roy Smedley and Todd Moyer are all seeking re-election to seats representing Ward 1. In Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Tom Greg Miller will be on the ballot, along with Republican Thomas Hetherington.
In Turbotville, Republican Benjamin Gilbert is seeking a two-year term as mayor.
At the township level, Republican Supervisor Douglas Everitt is unchallenged in West Chillisquaque Township, while Republican Supervisor Matthew Koch is unchallenged in Turbot Township.
Two Republicans will appear on the ballot in East Chillisquaque Township, Mark Young and Travis Monk. Three Republican supervisor candidates are seeking election in Delaware Township, Andrew Hertzler, Gary Heater and Dave Smith.
At the county level, six candidates will be on the ballot for three seats on the board of commissioners.
Republican incumbents Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon are seeking re-election. Republican Vinny Clausi, who formerly served as a Democratic commissioner, will also be on the ballot.
Three Democratic candidates will have their names on the ballot, Meghan Beck, Craig Fetterman and Slade Schreck.
Of the candidates, the two highest vote getters from each party will advance to the November election. Commissioner Kym Best, who recently switched her party from Democrat to Republican, is not seeking re-election.
Republican Sandra Brown will be the only candidate on the ballot for treasurer, while incumbent Republican Sheriff Robert Wolfe is also unchallenged on the ballot.
