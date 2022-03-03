LEWISBURG — Union County Conservation District is accepting orders for tree seedlings.
Available species include: Concolor fir, quaking aspen, scarlet oak, silky dogwood, American plum, witch hazel and nannyberry.
Orders will be accepted on a first come basis until April 8.
Seedlings will be available for pickup April 13-14. For more information, call 570-524-3860 or visit www.unioncountypa.org for a tree sale brochure.
