MIFFLINBURG — Citizen comment at the top of the Mifflinburg Area School District board meeting Tuesday evening included criticism of a fence under consideration for the elementary school property.
The comments, read online by the meeting moderator, included a fear that property values would be hurt if a fence was built. Similarly, the questioner asked if there was a setback allotment to allow for the fence and if it would be maintained by the district so it would be kept free of weeds, debris and rust.
The comment also include a request for a buffer, such as evergreen shrubbery, and disappointment that property owners did not receive a letter from the district informing residents that bids for a fence were requested.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel replied in his remarks that as long as 10 years ago safety audits had pointed out security shortcomings at schools. They included a need for fences and appropriate barricades.
“We recognized that it is a costly endeavor to fix that,” Lichtel said. “However, a couple of years ago we had funding through the Pennsylvania Commission Crime and Delinquency. That was part of the expectation when the funds became available. As you may recall we also tackled the secure vestibules in our schools.”
Lichtel said there has been some survey work starting at the elementary school property.
“The goal of the state would be for us to put fencing around all of our properties,” he added. “We are going to take a slow approach as we are working to comply. We recognized this may not be well-received by the public, but it is the way today’s world is working and is part of
Lichtel said the district received a message Tuesday that several COVID-19 mitigation orders will be rescinded Monday, May 31. However, the message from the Pennsylvania Department of Education indicated the order for mandatory facial coverings will not be lifted until 70% of people in the state age 18 and up are fully vaccinated.
The message also indicated the order that public schools attest to compliance of mitigation measures was set to expire and the end of the month. Gathering limitations would also be lifted at the end of the month.
Lichtel said a return to more normal gatherings would be a boost to graduation activities, but the district would likely stick with fundamentally the same plan.
