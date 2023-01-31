TURBOTVILLE — On Monday morning, middle school students filtered into the Warrior Run auditorium for a special assembly put on by DJ Choices and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s United in Recovery program. As soon as the overhead lights went out and the screen kicked on, the kids were enthralled.

“We want to entertain them while also educating them,” said Brian Carey, vice president and co-founder of DJ Choices, a nonprofit that is focused on substance abuse prevention and recovery.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.