TURBOTVILLE — On Monday morning, middle school students filtered into the Warrior Run auditorium for a special assembly put on by DJ Choices and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s United in Recovery program. As soon as the overhead lights went out and the screen kicked on, the kids were enthralled.
“We want to entertain them while also educating them,” said Brian Carey, vice president and co-founder of DJ Choices, a nonprofit that is focused on substance abuse prevention and recovery.
One of the goals of the assembly, which features a 45-minute video presentation and light show, is to appeal to kids through pop culture while also disseminating important information about substance abuse. The video portion of the assembly includes segments from Macklemore’s 2016 song “Drug Dealer,” which examines the role that pharmaceutical companies and doctors play in the opioid crisis, interspersed with news clips about America’s drug epidemic and interviews with recovering addicts.
“We spent three years developing this with Geisinger and United Way,” said Carey, who is also a certified recovery specialist.
Another hallmark feature of the video presentation includes taped interviews with a recovering addict named Frank Rodriguez.
“We shot a bunch of different people and interviewed kids afterward to see what they thought,” Carey said. “They just really responded to Frank.”
Rodriguez, the owner of Against the Grain Barbershop in Milton, stood in the back of the auditorium while the kids watched the screen. They didn’t know it yet, but he would eventually take the stage to tell his story.
“I know there are kids in here who need to hear exactly what I have to say,” said Rodriguez, a recovering addict who has spent years traveling to schools, rehab centers, and jails to talk about addiction awareness. “There’s a misconception that addiction only happens to certain people in certain areas, but it doesn’t discriminate.”
For Rodriguez, a father himself, these assemblies not only offer important information about addiction, but also serve as chances for parents and kids to engage in difficult conversations outside of school.
“It’s a door opener. I never thought of it like that until I started getting responses from parents,” Rodriguez said.
Carey also sees the assemblies functioning as a kind of opportunity for kids, who are either struggling personally or who know someone within their social group who is grappling with substance abuse, to reach out and ask for support.
“I’ve had teachers tell me about kids coming in to seek help,” said Carey. “They said they’d never seen a response like this.”
The Warrior Run high school students also attended the DJ Choices assembly later in the afternoon.
