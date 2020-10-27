State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 12:19 p.m. Oct. 17 along Route 235 and Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Wilson G. Scudder, 18, of Carlisle, was driving north in a 2002 Honda Accord when it made a right turn onto Route 235 and struck a stopped 2005 Ford Focus driven by Charity M. Rager, 41, of East Berlin. All were belted and no injuries were reported.
Scudder will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 2007 Lexus GS350 driven by Emilia T. Beale, 60, of Port Trevorton, was traveling south in the right lane along Routes 11/15 when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted.
Beale was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and determined domestic violence and a DUI-related offense had occurred.
The alleged incident took place at 9:27 a.m. Sept. 27 at 2739 Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Kevin Cook, 23, and Angela Miller, 28, both of Selinsgrove, were arrested.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident between two suspects which occurred at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 9 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 21-year-old Selinsgrove woman received checks from a “sugar daddy” which were cashed, then the woman sent approximately $5,000 back before the checks bounced.
Troopers said the public should be cautious when it comes to online communication and scams involving sending cash, checks or gift cards to unknown individuals.
This alleged incident took place at noon Oct. 21 along Herman Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Shamokin Dam man was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail following a vehicle stop.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 7:59 p.m. Oct. 23 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. A 2017 Jeep was stopped and Patrick Gurdak arrested for DUI. He was transported to Northumberland County Jail on a probation detainer. A passenger was also transported to jail on a probation detainer, police noted.
Trespass
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged trespass incident reported by a 51-year-old Paxinos man.
A 2019 Ford F150 is allegedly involved. The incident is said to have occurred at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 24 along Trieva Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Mountoursville man was arrested following a traffic stop at 1:47 a.m. Sept. 26 along I-180 westbound in Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Brandon Good was found to be under the influence of alcohol following the stop of a 2008 Nissan Rogue.
DUI crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a crash at 4:33 p.m. Oct. 12 along Old Cemetery Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
A 32-year-old Trout Run man was arrested for DUI, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Williamsport woman was transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 7:01 p.m. Oct. 18 along Route 15, east of Borderline Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Hannah S. Ghaffar was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester when she turned left from the far right travel lane of Route 15 south and was struck by a southbound 2020 Kia Rio driven by William Pullman, 66, of Los Angeles, Calif., troopers reported. Both drivers were belted.
Ghaffar will be cited with required position and method of turning.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Williamsport woman sustained a possible injury in a two-vehicle crash at 12:26 p.m. Oct. 12 along Washington Boulevard at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Joseph H. Velott, 85, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it turned left and crossed into the path of a westbound 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Julie A. Constantino, 31, of Williamsport, troopers said. Constantino was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a possible injury.
The crash remains under investigation.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
MONTOURSVILLE — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 21 in the parking lot of the state police barracks in Montoursville, Cherry Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
A 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Vicki L. Morrone, 58, of Harrisburg, was backing a 2014 Ford Fusion from a parking stahl when it struck a parked 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle swerved to avoid another vehicle and crashed into a sign and down an embankment.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 23 along I-180 east at mile marker 24.8, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Emily S. Fry, 30, of Williamsport, was traveling east in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she failed to slow for a slower vehicle and swerved, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a sign and went down an embankment. Fry was belted and was not injured.
Fry will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree at 7:53 p.m. Oct. 24 along Route 14, north of Red Burn Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Nathan M. Rook, 20, of Roaring Branch, was traveling north when the 2012 Ford Fusion he was driving swerved off the roadway and struck a tree, continued north and hit another tree. Rook was not belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with roadways laned for traffic and restraint systems.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Williamsport man was cited following a one-vehicle crash at 6:24 a.m. Oct. 22 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Isaiah J. Keyes was traveling south in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle went out of control, crossed the northbound lane, left the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and building, troopers noted. Keyes was not belted and sustained a possible injury, troopes added.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway just after noon Oct. 25 along Route 220, west of Narber Ferry Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Rhonda L. Reese, 53, of Hughesville, was traveling south in a 2016 Jeep Liberty when the vehicle struck a deer. Reese was belted.
Terroristic threats
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly approached the vehicle of an 18-year-old Trout Run woman and made a threatening statement.
The alleged incident took place at 7:02 p.m. Oct. 22 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. As the woman began to leave, the suspect allegedly removed an ax from his vehicle and continued to approach the victim while making threatening statements.
The suspect was in a silver station wagon and fled north on Route 87. The suspect was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and jeans.
Harassment
MONTGOMERY — Someone allegedly shoved a Millmont man when he arrived for work.
Troopers said Rodney Camden, 32, arrived to work at Sunoco at 9 a.m. Sept. 30 when he was shoved by the unnamed suspect. No one was injured.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Williamsport woman allegedly slapped the face of a 64-year-old Cogan Station woman.
The alleged incident took place at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 along Heshbon Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating threatening messages received through Facebook Messenger.
An unnamed suspect was arrested for allegedly threatening a 26-year-old Trout Run woman and two children, ages 3 and 1.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Dondre Glasper, 25, of Williamsport, was charged after he allegedly engaged in a verbal argument with Emalee Wein, 21, and Dawn Wein, 45, both of Williamsport, shoved the two women, then fled the scene.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported burglary at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 7 along Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A Samsung Note valued at $540 was stolen, as was Zoloft medication, police noted.
Theft
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Ralston man was scammed through a sale on Facebook, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 19 along Red Run Street, McIntyre Township. The man sent payment for a John Deere Gator and later discovered it was a scam. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Montoursville woman had several thousand dollars taken from her while making contact with a person through a dating app, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place from 5:40 p.m. July 6 to Sept. 29 along Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A bicycle was found at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 23 at 1326 Faxon Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The bike is a Schwinn. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
