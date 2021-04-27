LEWISBURG — Joseph J. McClain III, 36, of Millburn, N.J., has entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault and indecent exposure in the Union County Court of Common Pleas.
Papers were filed in April 2019 alleging that in October 2008 at a fraternity house McClain raped a female Bucknell University student. It was noted that McClain was visiting campus and not a Bucknell University student. Both were examined by a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) after the alleged incident.
The victim reportedly declined to pursue charges at the time. The initial filing was within a 12-year statute of limitations for such accusations. McClain will be sentenced at a date to be determined.
Felony counts including sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault threat of forcible compulsion, and rape threat of forcible compulsion were withdrawn by the commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.