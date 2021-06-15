WATSONTOWN — After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sights and sounds of a carnival have returned to Watsontown.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival is being held nightly through Saturday in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
“We certainly missed it last year,” Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said, of the carnival. “It is certainly one of our biggest fundraisers of the year... It’s almost a public service that we do for the community.”
An eight-person committee started planning for the carnival in January.
“We have to start signing contracts to book the entertainment for each night,” Funk said. “We sign the contract for the ride company, Garbrick Amusements.”
In April and May, Funk said orders for food items and paper products are placed.
“In May, we start going through all the equipment (used for the carnival), making sure everything works, is ready to go,” he said.
Setup for this year’s carnival started Tuesday, June 8, in the park.
“All morning Saturday, and into the afternoon, was one of our big setup days,” Funk said. “We touched things up on Sunday... Beginning (Monday) is when we started taking all the food deliveries.
“There’s a whole lot more that goes into it than the four, five hours each night we’re open,” he continued. “There’s probably a dozen or more of us each day at the carnival grounds, just getting things ready for that night.”
Funk said a core group of about one-dozen volunteers put several months worth of work into preparing for the carnival.
“The whole department puts in a good, solid two weeks,” he said.
Members of the department enjoy interacting with the community during the carnival.
“Unfortunately, we get to meet people when they’re having the absolute worst day of their life,” Funk said. “To have an opportunity to talk socially with (community members), it’s great.”
While the department did lose out on the funds it would’ve raised through last year’s carnival, Funk said it did receive about $40,000 in additional state grants.
“They were very limited in what we could use those monies for,” Funk said. “While we did get some of (what we lost from not having a carnival) back in other fundraiser, we were still down some.”
He noted that the additional grant funding had to be used for equipment to respond to COVID-19 incidents or to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
According to Funk, the funds were used to purchase related equipment for the department’s ambulances and fire apparatus.
Entertainment for the carnival will be on stage from 6:30 to 9:30 nightly through Thursday, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The schedule includes: Today, Lite Switch; Wednesday, June 16, Cosmic Jelly; Thursday, June 17, Frank Wicher Band; Friday, June 18, Old School Band; and Saturday, June 19, Lucky Afternoon.
A horseshoe tournament will take place Friday. Registration will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 6. A corn hole tournament is scheduled for Saturday. Registration will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., with the tournament starting at 6.
The fireman’s parade will form at 3 p.m. Saturday at the former Watsontown Elementary School building. The parade will move at 5 p.m. along Main Street.
No parking will be permitted along Main Street from 1 p.m. Saturday until the end of the parade.
