State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Trevorton woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 1:18 a.m. May 21 along Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Tiffany Smokowitz, 34, was injured when a 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a ditch. Driving under the influence charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.
COOPER TOWNSHIP — An 18 year old from Danville sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 1:16 p.m. May 21 along Ridge Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2007 Honda CBR600 driven by Gavin Haggerty failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a guide rail.
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Shari Rosier, 49, of Beaver Springs, reported the theft of a black purse and its contents, valued at $25.
The incident occurred between May 11 and May 19 at 890 Center Ave., Spring Township, Snyder County.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Joshua Solomon, 19, of Montgomery sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 1:56 a.m. May 9 along Grandview Drive, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Taotao driven by Solomon failed to negotiate a curve, went down an embankment and overturned. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:40 p.m. May 11 along Route 442, east of Sylvester Spring Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1998 Freightliner driven by Guy Wagner, 58, of Muncy, sustained a deflated tire, which caused the vehicle to loose control, strike a guide rail, and travel down an embankment . Wagner was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are conducting an investigation after receiving a report that $150 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana were found in a vehicle being salvaged at B&C Auto Wreckers.
The incident was reported between March 28 and May 12 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
