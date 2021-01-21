WILLIAMSPORT — A Montgomery man is jailed on felony counts of rape and related charges stemming from allegations he raped a child.
Brian Keith Morehart, 48, of Montgomery, has been charged with felony counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault of child, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, endangering welfare of children, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minor-obscene and other sexual materials and performances. He is jailed without bail in Lycoming County.
Charges stem from allegations dating back to the summer of 2014 in Lewis Township, Lycoming County. State Police at Montoursville reported Children and Youth Services brought allegations to police regarding an 8-year-old girl. Tpr. Matthew Hill said allegations against Morehart included sexual intercourse and other sexual experiences.
During an interview, Hill noted that Morehart initially denied the allegations before admitting to various sexual actions with the girl.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 before District Judge William C. Solmon, Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport.
