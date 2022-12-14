Former Anchor Glass employees reminisce

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE — On Nov. 4, 2004, Anchor Glass Container Corp. abruptly closed its container factory in South Connellsville, idling about 340 employees.
For years, the local plant produced baby food jars for Heinz and Gerber and iconic green Rolling Rock beer bottles.
Workers on the 3 to 11 shift were sent home and machines shut down at 7:30 p.m., according to a Nov. 5 story in The Daily Courier.
Anchor was owned by Anchor Glass Container Corp., a Tampa, Fla.-based company.
For employees, life was about to change.
Lisa Skowronek was a newlywed who had just returned home from her honeymoon with husband Greg.
The 24-year Anchor veteran went to pick up her paycheck but wasn’t allowed in by herself. A guard escorted her in to retrieve the check, and then she left.
Beverly Guynn worked at the plant for 12 years in various positions including selection, cartons and bottle painting.
“It was 18 years ago they shut us down,” Guynn said at a reunion she recently organized. “I worked in the morning but in the afternoon during the afternoon shift, they came in and shut us down.
“It was like the ‘Men in Black.’ They just shut us down.”
The ex-Anchor workers above were among more than 100 former employees who spent the evening in the Slovak Club in Connellsville reminiscing.
Guynn said she wanted to get together with former employees “mainly because I was tired of seeing all my fellow Anchor workers dying.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was hard, and it kept friends and family apart, she said.
“We couldn’t see each other for two years,” Guynn added. “We couldn’t even go to the funeral home to say good-bye.”
The evening featured stories, photos and a look back, provided via a memory board created by former employee Melissa Murray.
Tom Cooper said Anchor had been his home for 39 years. A machine operator in the “hot end,” he was working the 3 to 11 p.m. shift the day the plant closed.
“We were at our machines, and they came in and said to go to the canteen,” he said of the break room. “There was no advance notice; just go home.”
After the closing, Cooper went to Triangle Tech in Greensburg to study computer-aided drafting. After graduation, he worked seven years before retiring from Latrobe Machine Co.
Cooper was excited to be at the reunion and meet with former workers and friends.
“I think this is fantastic,” he said.
Dorothy Cooper worked daylight that day and Tom called to give her the news. She was a selector with quality control – and with the company almost 30 years.
She went to school to become a medical assistant and worked as a certified nurse assistant before opening her own business.
But she remembers the call from Tom.
“It was devastating,” Dorothy Cooper recalled. “We had just bought a new vehicle. We were in debt. We wondered what we were going to do.”
Skowronek, who continued her education at Laurel Business Institute in a medical insurance management program, said she hopes the reunions continue. “This was just wonderful,” she said, greeting old colleagues at the event.
Catherine Lint worked alongside Dorothy Cooper. After the closing, she retired.
“I was really surprised,” Lint said. “There had been rumors for years the plant would close but it never did.”
Lint enjoyed chatting with her former co-workers, calling the reunion a night to remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.