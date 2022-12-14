Former Anchor Glass employees reminisce

From left, Lisa Koval and Lisa Skowronek, former Anchor Glass employees, chat during the recent reunion at the Slovak Club in Connellsville.

 ROXANNE ABRAMOWITZ/THE DAILY COURIER

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE — On Nov. 4, 2004, Anchor Glass Container Corp. abruptly closed its container factory in South Connellsville, idling about 340 employees.

For years, the local plant produced baby food jars for Heinz and Gerber and iconic green Rolling Rock beer bottles.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.