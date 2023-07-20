LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has announced that Mary Beth Harris has been named interim executive director of the Museum.
The Board of Directors has launched a search committee to find a candidate to fill the position permanently.
Harris served on the LCM Board of Directors for more than years, including a term as board president. She holds a Master of Public Affairs degree in nonprofit management from Indiana University and worked as a non-profit fundraiser for six years, in organizations large and small before becoming a full-time mom to her two young sons.
“I am passionate about the museum as a community resource for children and their families to engage in learning and play,” says Harris. “By guiding the museum through this critical transition, I hope to prepare the organization well for future success with the new executive director.”
“The Board of Directors are thrilled to have Mary Beth step into this role, while we search for the new executive director,” says Erin Jablonski, LCM board president. “The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated leader who is passionate about our mission.”
