LEWISBURG— A Cooperative Gallery will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 23 at 229 Market St., Lewisburg.
The celebration will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Regular gallery hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The gallery is the vision of 15 award-winning artists who have come together to showcase their creations in downtown Lewisburg. The work includes ceramics, jewelry, paintings, photographs, prints, fiber art and wood turnings.
Throughout the year, the gallery will be hosting receptions for featured artists.
The artists and their specialty areas are: Toby Bouder, woodturner; Erin Yust Brown, potter; Sandy Davis, printmaker; Linda Doucette, fiber artist; Paul Grecian, photographer; Selinda Kennedy, redware potter; Joanne Landis, painter; Mary Lapos, painter; Gary Leitzel, potter; Jeffrey Martin, painter; Suzette Mason, jeweler; Marilyn Paul, printmaker; Simonne Roy, painter; Deb Stabley, mixed media; and Paula Swett, mixed media.
