LAURELTON — Purchase local hand poured candles and help raise funds for the West End Library in Laurelton.
The premium 26-ounce candles are a soy/paraffin blend and feature a 100% cotton wick and high scent content. Choose from more than 20 scents.
The candle sale is ongoing and proceeds generated from this fundraiser will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs.
To place an order or for more information visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, or call 570-922-4773.
