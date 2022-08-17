State Police at Milton Terroristic threats
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported someone in a Black Honda CRV pointing a firearm at a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze as it traveled westbound on Interstate 80 in Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Aug. 14. The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s, who was wearing a black shirt.
Victims in the incident were Kaitlyn Weiser, 25, and Ethan Weiser, 25, both of Mount Pleasant Mills, Mitzi Royer, 50, of Beavertown, and two children from Beavertown.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Yulia Sterowski-Heck, 20, of Danville, reported someone removing $1,300 from her purse, while she was working.
The alleged theft occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 12 at Friendly’s, 310 Red Roof Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Arson
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old McClure boy has been charged after allegedly starting a fire at a barn, owned by a 60-year-old McClure man and located at 1021 Fairview Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Aug. 2 and caused $10,000 worth of damage to the barn.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 9 along Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by A. Berwanger, 71, of Arcade, N.Y., struck a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Erica Tyson, 28, of Sunbury, as the Silverado attempted to turn into a parking lot.
Tyson wast transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Berwanger was cited with turning movements and required signals.
Two-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Selinsgrove man was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a possible injury, following a crash which occurred at 9:19 a.m. Aug. 9 along Route 194, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Shakell Bell attempted to turn left onto Summit Road and was struck by a 2018 International Coach box truck driven by Abraham Irakiza, 40, of Byron Center, Mich. Irakiza was not injured
Troopers said Bell exhibited signs of impairment. Charges are pending further investigation.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Nathanial Salvatori, 39, of Williamsport, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 8:31 p.m. May 22 along Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Felony violation
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against Cody Dyer, 39, of Allenwood, after troopers said he fled on foot following a two-vehicle crash, involving a 2014 Ford F-150 and a 2012 Ford Focus.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:04 a.m. Aug. 11 along East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Once in custody, troopers said Dyer indicated he ran as he was afraid he would be going back to prison.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Tyler Kerstetter, 25, of Lock Haven, and Pete Singer, 25, of Linden, were charged after troopers said the two engaged in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 6:41 p.m. June 5 at 2 Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Terroristic threats
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the report of what appeared to be a noose being found near a piece of machinery on a production line where a 34-year-old Muncy man was working.
The incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. July 15 at Kellogg Company, Industrial Park Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
