The Standard-Journal asked questions of declared Democratic candidates for Lewisburg mayor.
Registered Democrats in Lewisburg Borough will choose from two candidates for their party’s nomination for mayor. Among them, David Heayn, execuitve director of a nonprofit organization and borough council member who is seeking a four-year term for the job which pays $150 per month.
As noted in the Voter’s Guide of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, a mayor of a borough has the power to sign or veto ordinances and regulations and assumes responsibility for their enforcement. The mayor is considered the person who takes charge in time of an emergency and may vote if a borough council vote ends in a tie.
Full name: David Alan Heayn
Age: 36
Party: Democrat
Why are you running?
“I am running because we need a leader with the knowledge, experience and vision to connect and organize our community for a better future full of unknowns. My experience allows me to stand up for the Borough, be a spokesperson for us, and effectively lead our community.”
What are the three top needs of the municipality?
• A short and long term plan for dealing with flooding and climate change which includes support for residents and businesses.
• A better way of communicating to residents in emergency and about what is going on in the Borough and region. This includes a Town-Gown committee.
• Various quality of life programs ranging from cleaner streets with more trees to mitigating traffic, noise and pollution through different means.
Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, who has noted her current term would be her last, has been a long-time borough representative on the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. The commission serves in an executive role for the department rather than solely the mayor or representative of a partner in the department.
