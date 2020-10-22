WILLIAMSPORT — The Society of Plastics Engineers Foundation has honored a Pennsylvania College of Technology student with a scholarship.
Sidney C. Trunzo, of Williamsport, majoring in plastics and polymer engineering technology, earned a $1,500 Thermoforming Division Scholarship from the society dedicated to advancing the plastics profession worldwide.
A senior dean’s list student, Trunzo has worked at the college’s Plastics Innovation and Resource Center and completed three internships with companies serving the plastics industry.
She has been an officer for the SPE Student Chapter at the college and was a member of the school’s women’s cross-country team for two years.
Penn College is one of six institutions nationwide offering plastics degrees that are accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. Students may seek the bachelor’s degree in plastics and polymer engineering technology or an associate degree in plastics and polymer technology.
