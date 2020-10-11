McEWENSVILLE — Watsontown police said a 42-year-old Muncy man is facing a felony count following his alleged role in a crash which injured an 83-year-old motorcyclist from Milton.
Police said the accident occurred at 4:52 p.m. Sept. 17 at Susquehanna Trail and Potash Street, McEwensville.
Ryan Brandon, of Muncy, was driving an SUV northbound when he allegedly failed to yield right of way after stopping at a posted stop sign. The Milton man crashed his motorcycle into the right side of the SUV and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries.
Police said Ryan was charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and summary counts of operating a vehicle while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without valid drivers license and a stop sign violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.