WILLIAMSPORT — Summer enrollment week for the Uptown Music Collective (UMC) starts Monday, April 19 and continues through Saturday, April 24 for a 15-week summer semester which begins on Monday, May 3.
The semester will see the continuation of the Adult Music Program (AMP), intended for those who wish that the collective had been around when they were kids. The program is specifically designed with adult students in mind, while still applying the UMC music curriculum.
For more information call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org or visit www.uptownmusic.org
