MACKEYVILLE — The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Fall Train Meet and Craft Fair, Toys and Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, located on Fairground Road, off Lock Haven exit 178 of Interstate 80.
Income raised by this event will provide future layout expansion, train station maintenance and other projects underway at the club’s home, located in the former New York Central Railroad Station in Castanea.
The show will include model railroading deals, craft, vintage toy and flea market collectible vendors. A selection of HO scale locomotives (DC and DCC), rolling stock, and structures will be for sale by the club.
For more information, visit www.ccmrr.org or call Jim Hill at 570-726-6826.
