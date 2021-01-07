BERWICK — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently appointed Jonathan A. Nichols as chief financial officer. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Jack Willoughby, who served in the role for more than a decade.
Nichols joins FCFP after spending 14 years in the public accounting and advisory industry. A certified public accountant, he most recently served as senior manager for the Risk Advisory Team at Baker Tilly US LLP in Williamsport. He has worked in a variety of sectors providing tax, financial reporting, internal audit, consulting, and other advisory services.
A graduate of Penn State University, much of his career has been focused in the not-for-profit and higher education industries, where he gained experience with endowment reporting, investment valuation and contribution accounting.
As CFO, Nichols will have oversight of the financial, accounting and investment activities of the foundation. In addition, he will be responsible for human resource management, benefits administration and risk management. Nichols will work with the foundation’s auditing firm and outsourced chief investment officer safeguarding FCFP’s $115 million in assets.
