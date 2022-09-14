TURBOTVILLE — Several personnel actions were approved during a Warrior Run School District board committee session held Tuesday.
The following resignations were approved: Brandon White, eighth-grade math teacher; and Jeannette Schodt, autism support paraprofessional.
The board approved hiring: Kathryn Stiadle, middle school/high school music teacher, $53,705; Adam Strouse, food service, $12 per hour; Kathleen Schmid, autism support paraprofessional, $13 per hour; Richard Gottschall, custodian, $12 per hour; Paige Hubble, flag/rifle assistant, $1,170; and BJ Koch, Blythe Libby, Jodie Danowsky, Shaun Landis, Kyle Brady and Jess Delany, tech coaches, $2,000 stipend.
An executive session was held at the conclusion of the meeting.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.