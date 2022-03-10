District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — John Page, of Schnure Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and maximum speed limits as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:35 a.m. Oct. 3 at Broadway and Prospect Avenue, Milton.
Police said Page was clocked driving 46 mph in a 25 zone. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .179%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 23.
Possession
MILTON — Multiple counts have been filed against a Milton man allegedly found to be driving without a license in in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnnie Williams, 49, of North Arch Street, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, required financial responsibility and operation of vehicle without a certificate of inspection.
A vehicle driven by Williams was stopped at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 1 along Race Street. Police said they noticed Williams driving and knew he wasn’t permitted to be doing so.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of 3 grams of marijuana, two THC oil cartridges and 30 morphine tablets.
A passenger in the vehicle, Vince Day, 38, of North Charles Street, Lewisburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance as a result of the items allegedly found in the vehicle.
Preliminary hearings for both have been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 23.
Prohibited offensive weapon
MILTON — Chaise Kizer, 18, of Huff Road, New Columbia, has been charged with prohibited offensive weapon as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 along Georgetown Lane, Milton.
After receiving reports that Kizer was refusing to leave the area, police said he was found in possession of a knife with a flip-switch and three-inch blade.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. March 23.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Robbin L. Hildreth, 54, of Sunbury, was guilty of on-street metered parking.
• Kylena J. Tanner, 31, of Milton, was guilty of on-street metered parking.
• A summary allegation of driving while license suspended or revoked pursuant to section 3802/1547B1 filed against Robert J. Yocum II, 41, of Middleburg, was dismissed.
• A summary allegation of operating vehicle without required financial responsibility filed against Cheyenne K. Yordy, 24, of Danville, was dismissed.
• John H. Quaintance, 20, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Chad A. Cook, 32, of Selinsgrove, was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property after an investigation of an alleged theft of a can of gasoline.
Troopers arrived at 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20 to a New Columbia Road address and were shown video of the alleged theft by the homeowner, which they connected with state auto registration records and interviews.
Cook, scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29 in Mifflinburg, allegedly admitted to the theft because he was “low on fuel.”
Summary trials
• Michael R. Casterlin, 25, of Lewisburg, was guilty of harassment, subject other to physical contact.
• Myah J. Mitchell, 19, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit established by 5 mph.
• Marcos Tawfik, 26, of Landsdale, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 10 mph.
• Yu Cunjiang, 38, of Marvel, Texas, entered a guilty plea to turning movements and required signals. A summary allegation of exceed 65 or 70 mph by all vehicles by 5 mph was withdrawn.
State Police At Milton DUI
MILTON — A 32-year-old Selinsgrove man has been charged with driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia and a firearms violation as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 2:08 a.m. Feb. 9 in the area of North Arch and Walnut streets, Milton.
Troopers charged David Webb after conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation. He was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol beverages, and carrying a loaded firearm with an expired concealed permit. Webb was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Three people sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:04 p.m. March 4 along Washingtonville Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Trevor Dildine, 42, of Bloomsburg, pulled onto Washingtonville Road from Greenleaf Road and was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jack Reich, 57, of Milton.
Dildine, who was not belted and was uninjured, was cited with vehicle crossing or entering roadway.
Reich, along with passengers Tracie Reich, 58, of Milton, and a 5-year-old Milton boy, each sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers noted.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 23-year-old New Columbia man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance.
A drug possession charge was filed after troopers said they responded to the report of an unresponsive male, at 7:51 a.m. March 7 along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Found property
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a ring at 10:35 a.m. March 7 in the parking lot of T-Ross Brothers Construction, 2733 Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Deed transfers
• James L. Arndt per rep, David L. Arndt estate, James L. Arndt, Kathryn Arndt to Nancy H. Ward, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kay I. Hoffman by attorney, Craig A. Hoffman attorney to Adina Hoyt, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Tim L. Long, Diane I. Long to Daniel R. Beachy, Salina J. Beachy, property in Union Township, $1.
• Joseph G. Thomas, Micaela M. Thomas to James McFadden, Shelby Schena, propety in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gauglers Construction Inc., Troy E. Gaugler, Barbara K. Gaugler to Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert C. and Abigail E. Fogle administrative trustee, Robert C. Fogle administrative trustee, Abigail E. Fogle administrative trust, Debra L. Nicholas trustee, Northumberland National Bank to Robert C. Fogle Jr. trustee, Northumberland National Bank trustee, Robert C. Fogle Jr. subtrust, Abigail E. and Robert C. Fogle living trust, Abigail E. Fogle living trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Joyce M. Guffey to Jesse J. Guffey Jr., Shane A. Guffey, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Gregory Marconi, Denise Marconi to Donna J. Corazza, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Kathleen M. Ippolito, Anthony Ippolito to William G. Reish, Suzanne M. Reish, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• C. Allen Lohr executor, Lulu L. Hoffman estate, Lena K. Baumer executor to Lewis Township, $900.64.
• Amos M. Stoltzfus, Nancy K. Stoltzfus to Fairfield Prospects Corp., property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth N. Miller, Linda B. Miller to Kenneth N. Miller, Linda B. Miller, Tammy Hoover trustee, Miller irrevocable residential income and asset protector, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gary R. Shields, Diana M. Shields to Gary R. Shields, Diana M. Shields, Ryan c. Shields trustee, Chad M. Shields trustee, Kelly A. Newcomer trustee, Shields irrevocable residential and income asset protector, property in Union Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.