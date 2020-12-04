DANVILLE — Vaccinations for COVID-19 will be "imminently available," according to Geisinger Health System President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
During a Friday online press briefing, Ryu said vaccinations could be approved for distribution within the next two weeks.
However, he said it could take "the better part of six months, or many more," until the vaccinations are widely available for the general population.
At Geisinger, he said a team has been working for months to prepare for the receiving, storage and dissemination of the vaccination.
Based on priorities set forth by the state and federal government, Ryu said front-line health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccination, followed by individuals in "congregating living areas," such as nursing homes.
He painted a bleak picture for the next several weeks, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the region.
In November, Ryu said the Geisinger Health System was averaging 250 positive COVID-19 test results per day. Since Dec. 1, that number has risen to more than 540 new positive test results per day.
On Thursday, Ryu said the number rose to more than 700.
Currently, he said 23 to 25% of those tested across the health system are found to have COVID-19. In the summer, that number was less than 4%.
"Those are concerning trends," Ryu said. "When we see a spike in the number of positive patients, we very quickly thereafter... see a spike in the number of people hospitalized with COVID."
He ended the press conference by noting that the health system "absolutely" expects to come up against capacity issues.
The Geisinger Health System has "dialed back" what Ryu classified as "non-emergent procedures" in order to be prepared for an increase in patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
"This impacts even people coming into the hospital for things other than COVID," Ryu said. "That creates extra strain on the system... Some of these cases that are getting postponed, there is urgency."
He stressed that it's not to late to stop the spread of the virus.
"We have to remember to mask and we have to avoid gatherings," Ryu said. "Anybody outside of the household... we should not be gathering with in indoor environments where you can't be masked."
He said there is a myth that only nursing home patients contract COVID-19.
According to Ryu, 10 to 20% of individuals hospitalized through the health system are from nursing homes.
"Eighty to 90% are not nursing home patients," he said. "One third are younger than 65."
However, he noted that the survival rate from the virus is "pretty darn high."
Through the course of the pandemic, Ryu said health care professionals have learned how to best treat the virus.
"We do continue to see very seriously ill patients, some of whom do pass away," he said. "Others may recover, but have lasting indications of the virus."
Ryu also noted that health care workers are "tired" from fighting the virus for the last nine months.
"It's been a long battle," he said. "We are going to keep fighting it. I think we're doing a really good job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.