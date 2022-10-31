Women's center banquet raises $97,000

LEWISBURG — Expectations Women’s Center raised $97,089 at its annual banquet, held Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Milton.
All proceeds from the event will provide financial support to both of Expectations Women’s Center’s locations, in Lewisburg and Williamsport, so it can continue to provide confidential ultrasounds for pregnancy confirmation and dating, pregnancy options education, pre-abortion assessments, parenting education, post-abortion support, healthy relationship education and supplies through the Earn While Your Learn Program free of charge.
