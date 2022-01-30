LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) recently announced its new slate of officers.
The 2022 SEDA-COG Board of Directors’ officers will be Mifflin County Commissioner Kevin Kodish, president; Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins, first vice president; Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren, second vice president; Larry Reisinger of Perry County, secretary; and Dennis Van Benthuysen of Snyder County, treasurer.
The 2021 officers were Juniata County Commissioner Mark Partner, president; Kodish, first vice president; Higgins, second vice president; Reisinger, secretary; and Van Benthuysen, treasurer.
Kodish said he is looking forward to serving as board president in the new year.
“Serving as board president for 2022, I look forward to continued service with our dedicated board of directors and our professional staff,” he said. “Together, we will continue to administer existing programs and identify new opportunities to encourage and support long-term economic growth. These efforts serve to strengthen the quality of life throughout our 11-county SEDA-COG region.”
SEDA-COG Executive Director Kim Wheeler thanked outgoing board President Mark Partner for his service to the agency.
“Board President Partner has done an exemplary job leading throughout unprecedented times. We deeply appreciate his guidance,” Wheeler said. “We are eager to see what we can accomplish with Commissioner Kodish at the helm.”
Board member appointments and reappointments took place in January. The SEDA-COG board is a 22-member, county-based policy board representing both public and private sectors.
SEDA-COG is a community and economic development agency in Lewisburg and is one of seven Local Development Districts in Pennsylvania. SEDA-COG serves 11 central Pennsylvania counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.