You don’t have to travel far to see the impact the woolly adelgid is having on local hemlock trees.
The state tree — prevalent in some area state parks and forests and on private lands — has in recent weeks showed the tell-tale sign: the white, woolly looking egg sacks that cling to the hemlock’s needles. From those egg sacks mobile larvae emerge in April and May in search of feeding sites. They are spread by wind, birds and mammals, including humans, to nearby hemlocks. The crawlers mature into wingless or winged adult females by early summer, then die after searching for a species of spruce tree not found in North America.
The damage they are doing to the state’s hemlock trees is widespread, and shows no signs of slowing having been identified in all but three western Pa. counties.
Without intervention, native species will die, according to Dr. Mark Faulkenberry, entomologist with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“It’s pretty ubiquitous in the state,” said Faulkenberry. “As far as having it, it’s pretty much everywhere. Once they get it, they are going to have it. It’s not going anywhere, and it’s only going to get worse.”
The hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) was first discovered in Pennsylvania in the late 1960s and is in all but three western counties in the commonwealth. The invasive adelgid — which was introduced from Asia to the Pacific Northwest in the 1920s — feeds on the tree’s sap and can kill the tree within six years.
Adelgid have two generations per year in Pa. and populations are made up of females that reproduce asexually. Females lay between 100 and 300 eggs in the woolly egg sacs found on branches.
Locally, HWA is prevalent in some forests, and not so prevalent in others. Egg sacs have been found on a number of trees in R.B. Winter State Forest, the surrounding Bald Eagle State Forest and among the old-growth hemlocks at the Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area.
“We have been working very closely with (the Bureau of) forestry,” said Michael Crowley, manager at R.B Winter, Sand Springs and Ravensburg state parks. “We do have woolly adelgid (at R.B. Winter) because we do have a very quite a few hemlocks, including some almost-old-growth in our natural area. We do treat them. There is a pesticide we inject into the soil around the tree, and the tree soaks it up. It manages it pretty well.”
Hemlocks, the state tree, are vital members of the ecosystem. Brook trout, for instance, are four times more abundant in streams draining hemlock forests than those draining hardwood forests. The tree provides winter cover for deer, grouse and turkey and is linked to dozens of bird species. Nutrients the tree provides the soils and waters of forests is key to the survival of local ecosystems.
At Ricketts Glen State Park, in Columbia, Sullivan and Luzerne counties, staff have been treating its old-growth hemlock for years. Rhiannon Summers, environmental education specialist at the park, said she’s visited various areas of the park with hemlock and has not noticed new woolly adelgid infestations.
“Every year we will treat a different block of trees,” said Summers. “We try to treat all the trees exposed to people, those on the trails, in the campground, and around the office. We treat with insecticide. Since we’ve stayed on top of it, you don’t see it often.”
Faulkenberry, who co-authored the DCNR Eastern Hemlock Conservation plan, revised most recently in 2019, noted that the tree can be saved.
“Although HWA is difficult to treat and there are challenges in protecting hemlock stands not yet affected, conservation of this species is still possible. Through a concerted, comprehensive effort, there is an opportunity to save eastern hemlock from widespread elimination. A strategy focusing on both short-term (chemical control) and long-term (biological control, host resistance, site regeneration) management techniques and an incorporation of extensive field investigation and site prioritization has the best chance for success.”
The cost of the treatment is high, Summers said, which means foresters, parks and entomologists are selective when it comes to providing treatments.
Chemical treatments and a biological treatment that involves a beetle that naturally preys on the adelgid have been successful in treating HWA as well, Faulkenberry said.
“What that involves is releasing predatory beetles that prey on adelgid in native ranges,” said Faulkenberry. “They have established in pockets in the eastern US, nto everywhere. We have had some establishment. We’re hopeful they will establish and aid us. They won’t wipe it out, but the whole goal is to find a balance, an area where the populations can exist on the tree, but not kill it.”
The only natural remedy is Mother Nature herself.
“What does well at knocking back populations (of HWA) is a really sudden cold snap — back-to-back winters where it got really cold, really fast,” said Faulkenberry. “They are really sensitive to that.”
That has occurred in some areas of the state, but not everwhere. Even where the cold snaps did curtail HWA, populations are starting to rebound, he said.
Faulkenberry said efforts to grow an eastern hemlock that is naturally resistant to woolly adelgid is underway, but scientists aren’t there yet.
“We helped fund research by the University of Rhode Island and the US Forest Service, where they propogated small plots throughout our region in the eastern US to see if the trees fared better (against HWA),” said Faulkenberry.
Private landowners interested in treating their hemlocks can contact their local Bureau of Forestry office for information.
