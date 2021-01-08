SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway has released its 2021 schedule of events, offering 22 race dates from March through September as the historic oval celebrates its 75th anniversary season.
To commemorate its 75th year of racing, the oval will stage a special 75th Anniversary Race exactly 75 years from the date of the very first race ever run at the track, on July 20, 1946.
The Tuesday, July 20, commemorative anniversary event will feature the track’s top two divisions throughout history, the 410 sprints and the super late models.
The special night of racing will be one of nine total nights of 410 sprint car racing, winged and non-wing. Ten super late model events are scheduled.
In addition, the 360 sprints (both winged and wingless) will compete in eight events, as will the 305 sprints and the limited late models.
Roadrunner competition will be a part of 13 events during the season.
The Renegade Monster Truck Tour will return Saturday, May 29.
The 2021 season gets underway at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, with the Short Track Super Series Icebreaker for combined modified competition.
The first shows of the season for the 410 sprint cars and the super late models will hit the track for March Madness on Sunday afternoon, March 28.
The track will host the Ray Tilley Classic for the super sprints Sunday, April 25, before Sunday, July 4, plays host to the Pennsylvania Speedweek Finale Jan Opperman-Dick Bogar-Ralph Heintzelman Memorial, paying $7,500 to win.
For just the second time in history the wingless USAC 410 sprint cars will visit the speedway on Thursday, June 17, as part of the USAC Eastern Storm series, paying $6,000 to win.
Back for the second year in a row, Summer Championships for both the 410 sprints and the super late models will be held Saturday, July 24, as part of Armed Forces Appreciation Night.
The 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial, again this season being staged for 410 sprints, is planned for Saturday, Aug. 28.
The National Open Qualifier for the 410s is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5, before the $20,000–to-win, 39th annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open for the sprinters climaxes the season Sept. 25.
The World of Outlaws Late Models Series will compete in the 23rd annual Late Model National Open on June 19.
Highlights for winged 360 sprint cars at the track in 2021 include the Lucas Oil ASCS Battle of the Groves on May 1, the URC Kramer Kup on June 5, the Patriot Sprint Tour Joe Whitcomb Memorial on June 12 and the 21st annual National Open paying $5,075 to win on July 10.
Special USAC East wingless 360 action is slated for May 22, as part of USAC Eastern Storm on June 17 and lastly as part of the Bill Holland Classic for USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The second running of the Bill Holland Classic for USAC Silver Crown, honoring the very winner at the track in 1946, will again go 75-laps in distance while paying $8,075 to the winner.
