MIFFLINIBURG — Sign-up numbers for Mifflinburg Area Little League programs were generally down earlier this year.
Steve Buttorff, Mifflinburg Area Little League president, said about 30% fewer young ballplayers had been signed up after a year of disruption due to the COVID pandemic.
But Buttorff was encouraged by the numbers of kids playing tee-ball, considered the "entry level" for the youngest children playing ball. In fact, parents can enroll children in tee-ball right up to when the first games start.
Buttorff said fewer sign-ups for 2021 were expected, but it was a relief that all divisions of play were on the field.
“I am very encouraged,” he said. “There seems to be a lot of kids who want to play. It is not holding them back, the COVID thing.”
Buttorff said the league covers a fairly wide geographic area, crossing many township and municipal lines. Attendance with precautions was encouraged.
“Unlike college which won't let fans go to games, we allow fans," Butorff said. "You are just supposed to social distance.”
Food stands were using prepackaged foods in some cases. All food stand people were wearing gloves and facial covering. Other policies are in place if a child or an adult coach has COVID-19.
Buttorff said volunteers were desperately needed for umpiring and coaches.
Though his area board has been faithful and had all positions on it filled, there are areas around the league with gaps to fill. Notably, there were opportunities in the Mifflinburg Area Little League Auxiliary.
People were also being asked to umpire games. Buttorff said the league was able to train umpires, through the district and on-site.
Game managers were also on hand to deal with matters in case a fan wants to take advantage of a young official.
“All the coaches know how hard it is for us to get umpires,” Buttorff said. “The word is out. If you give any of my umpires a hard time, you won't have umpires.”
The league covers the Union County boroughs of Mifflinburg, New Berlin and Hartleton as well as Buffalo Township and all townships to the west.
Buttorff said there was a need for coaches, especially from Mifflinburg, traditionally an active source of support.
“It is so frustrating,” he said. “It is the epicenter of our Little League. Mifflinburg is the biggest. They have all the numbers."
Buttorff said he would love to talk to anyone who wants to get involved in Little League and they can call 570-713-7611. Email mifflinburgarealittleleague@gmail.com or visit www.mifflinburgareall.com for more information.
Mifflinburg Area Little League also has a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.