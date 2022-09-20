WILLIAMSPORT — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UPMC is offering $55 mammograms for those with no or limited insurance coverage.
Appointments are limited, and must be made by calling the phone number of the location where the screening will take place.
The screenings will be offered: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 and 15, Breast Health Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, 570-326-8200; 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 and Oct. 29, UPMC, Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy, 570-321-2545; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13, UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
For more information about screenings and Breast Health services at UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/BreastNCPA.
