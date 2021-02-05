VICKSBURG — Entrants were recently asked to get entries for the Vicksburg Community Hall Association 2021 Scholarship Award submitted by Thursday, April 15.
Eligible entrants included high school seniors, college students, graduate equivalency diploma (GED) students and adult college students form Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. The Vicksburg Community Hall Association is offering up to five $1,000 scholarship awards to those who meet the criteria.
There is no restriction to age, race, gender, or area of study. An essay of 250 to 500 words should cover:
• Volunteerism in the community
• Scholastic participation in academics, sports, band
• Community groups such as scouts, 4-H, church or others
• Accomplishments, achievements, goals and aspirations
• Plans for continued volunteerism
Essays must be in English, typed, double-spaced in 12 point font and on one side of paper. Entrants must include their most recent transcript, if any, including the 2020 fall semester or quarter if applicable.
Application must also include full name, address, email address and telephone number. Education information, name of institution, expected graduation date and institution’s address must be attached. Applications are also available to high school students at the Mifflinburg or Lewisburg guidance office, Call Jamie at 570-966-1767 or email hilltop6321@gmail.com to obtain an application.
The trustees and members of the Vicksburg Community Association, Inc. will read the essays and reply to the five successful applicants. Awards will be distributed by Sunday, Aug. 1 and upon receipt of evidence of attendance or acceptance of admission for the 2021 fall semester at an accredited university, college, trade school, technical institute, vocational training or other post secondary education program. Application postmarked no later than April 15 to Vicksburg Community Hall Association, Inc., Att: Scholarship Award, 181 Wood-Ann Ln. Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
