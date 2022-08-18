PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced upcoming infrastructure improvements at Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Pinchot State Forest.

“DCNR is excited to begin work on critical infrastructure improvements across the commonwealth, including the upcoming work at Seven Tubs, which will begin as soon as possible,” Dunn said. “Public lands infrastructure is absolutely necessary for providing visitors with fun, safe recreation opportunities and we are thankful to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for the significant investment in public lands infrastructure this recent budget cycle.”

