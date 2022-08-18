PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced upcoming infrastructure improvements at Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Pinchot State Forest.
“DCNR is excited to begin work on critical infrastructure improvements across the commonwealth, including the upcoming work at Seven Tubs, which will begin as soon as possible,” Dunn said. “Public lands infrastructure is absolutely necessary for providing visitors with fun, safe recreation opportunities and we are thankful to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for the significant investment in public lands infrastructure this recent budget cycle.”
The upcoming $1.5 million infrastructure project at Seven Tubs aims to improve visitor safety, traffic flow and forest recreation. Work will consist of construction at the Route 115 entrance, restoring the roads on Bear Creek Boulevard, parking lot expansion, development of pedestrian walkways, storm water management improvements and access to the D&L Trail.
Seven Tubs Recreation Area is a 123-acre site in Pinchot State Forest that attracts many visitors each year. Pinchot State Forest comprises nearly 50,000 acres and spans Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
DCNR has a prioritized list of infrastructure improvements for its 2.2 million acres of state forests and 121 state parks and will begin approving projects on public lands in the near future.
The infrastructure improvements at the recreation area are funded by nearly $700 million in the commonwealth’s 2022-2023 budget for conservation, recreation, and preservation throughout the commonwealth.
The funding will also allow development of three new state parks, in locations to be announced later this year.
