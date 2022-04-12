LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition will host a 5K race at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, Lewisburg.
Racers will assemble inn The Miller Center’s outdoor courtyard, and the course will be on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and parts of the Brookpark Farm neighborhood. Racers will be chip-timed for this out-and-back, flat and fast course.
Registration is open now at runsignup.com, search Hunger Coalition 5K.
