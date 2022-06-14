WATSONTOWN — Lt. Christopher Snyder was sworn in as the new chief of police for the Borough of Watsontown after his appointment to the position was unanimously approved by the borough council during a meeting held Monday evening.
Snyder, who has been serving as acting officer in charge for the Watsontown Police Department following the departure of Chief Rod Witherite, will have served with the department for seven years come September. Snyder was previously an officer in Columbia County for three years, following his military service. Snyder’s new position will be salaried at $78,000 a year, the same as his predecessor.
After being sworn in by Mayor Russ McClintock, Snyder gave brief comments, expressing his thanks to borough staff and those present, as well as his excitement to step into his new role.
“I would like to thank the mayor, borough council, Jay (Jarrett), our officers, my family. I’m excited to start this new chapter and I think we’ll have a lot of success moving forward,” Snyder said. “We have great community support and I’m looking forward to it.”
Snyder said the police department will be seeking a new officer to fill the gap he will leave as he takes on his new position. Following the council’s appointment of Brian Harrison to a vacancy on the Civil Service Commission at the meeting, Snyder said the department will be able to move forward in discussions with the borough about hiring a new officer.
Council also approved a resolution for the succession plan of the police department’s K-9, Mariska. Sgt. Timothy Kiefaber told council that the resolution provides that once Mariska’s service comes to an end, she will be able to live permanently at his home as his pet. Police K-9s, he said, usually have a working life of about seven years, and Mariska has currently been serving for nearly four.
“K-9 Marsika is not certified without me and I am not certified without her. Once she is done with service I’d like her life at home with me. The borough did invest a lot of time and energy into her... I think it only makes sense after the bond we have,” Kiefaber said.
The meeting began with the presentation of a ceremonial check for $120,000 to the borough from the Watsontown Historical Society, for the purchase of the old Santander Bank building. The association was approved by borough council in December to purchase the property, with a July 31 deadline for the funds to be raised and paid.
Erica Frey, vice president of the association and a member of the building acquisition committee, said the group made the official purchase last Wednesday, after which a meeting was held in the new building to discuss the association’s plans for the future of the space.
“It was a great time. Everybody is excited, everybody has their own ideas and things and wants to see awesome things happen,” she said. “We’ve had some contractors who want to give us free labor so that’s awesome. Everyone is on board it seems.”
In other business, the borough approved:
• An invoice of $2,574 from Topp Business Solutions for upgrades to the police departments computers.
• A new social media policy that would bar borough employees from utilizing the borough’s social media pages for personal gain.
• The resignation of Bucky Allis from the Civil Service Commission.
Councilman Ralph Young was participated via phone.
